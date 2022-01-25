Advertisement

Chief: Baltimore firefighter in fiery home collapse in fair condition

People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being...
People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being pulled out of a collapsed building while battling a two-alarm fire at a vacant rowhome, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s fire chief says an injured firefighter is conscious and alert, one day after the collapse of a vacant rowhome on fire that killed three other firefighters.

The four firefighters became trapped early Monday in the partial collapse of the vacant three-story home as they battled the flames.

One firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene and two others at a hospital.

But crews pulled away debris to free EMT/Firefighter John McMaster, and he was initially reported in critical condition and on life support Monday night at Maryland Shock Trauma.

Fire Chief Niles Ford said at midday Tuesday that McMaster’s condition was now upgraded to fair.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 suspects arrested on human trafficking charges in Memphis
9 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Memphis
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
Federal government launches website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
The intrigue swirling around the future of Saints coach Sean Payton deepened Monday (Jan. 24),...
Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints

Latest News

Lee Jung-jae stars in "Squid Game" as Seong Gi-hun.
Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will be back for season 2
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors show video of George Floyd’s last day in trial of 3 former officers
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV...
WATCH LIVE: Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach
Gov. Edwards announces new human trafficking awareness campaign
A state park security officer in Indiana says his gut instincts pushed him to rescue an...
Security officer’s gut instincts rescues abducted 8-year-old, authorities say