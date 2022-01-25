Advertisement

Blood drive underway, ArkLaMiss in critical need of blood donations

LifeShare Blood Center in Monroe, La.
LifeShare Blood Center in Monroe, La.(KNOE)
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ArkLaMiss is in the middle of a critical blood shortage.

So KNOE has teamed up with Lifeshare to ask you to donate the gift of life.

We’re sponsoring a 3-day blood drive in Monroe.

The blood drive is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lifeshare’s main office on Kilpatrick Boulevard in Monroe.

You can give blood any time, but if you stop by and give blood through Wednesday you will get a free t-shirt from Lifeshare as well as some KNOE gear!

Remember, it only takes a few minutes to help make a difference so if you have some time, come on out and donate some blood.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 suspects arrested on human trafficking charges in Memphis
9 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Memphis
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
Federal government launches website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
The intrigue swirling around the future of Saints coach Sean Payton deepened Monday (Jan. 24),...
Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Meet the tailless whip scorpion! You can see it in the reptile building at the Louisiana...
Zoo Buddy: Tailless Whip Scorpions!
Meet Dante! He's available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats.
Adopt a Pet: Dante!
Wossman High to receive a community health clinic
Wossman High to receive a community health clinic, the school board will soon advertise for bids