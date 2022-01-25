Blood drive underway, ArkLaMiss in critical need of blood donations
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ArkLaMiss is in the middle of a critical blood shortage.
So KNOE has teamed up with Lifeshare to ask you to donate the gift of life.
We’re sponsoring a 3-day blood drive in Monroe.
The blood drive is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lifeshare’s main office on Kilpatrick Boulevard in Monroe.
You can give blood any time, but if you stop by and give blood through Wednesday you will get a free t-shirt from Lifeshare as well as some KNOE gear!
Remember, it only takes a few minutes to help make a difference so if you have some time, come on out and donate some blood.
