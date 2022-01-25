Adopt a Pet: Dante!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This Adopt a Pet segment is a very special one! We’re highlighting how important donations are at River Cities Humane Society for Cats because it allows them to care for cats like Dante, who’s 14-16 years old.

His owner passed away and this senior cat needed a place to go. Not only is he completely blind, but he’s had a wild ride since he got to the shelter. He had a severe respiratory infection and was hospitalized for weeks. Once he recovered, he had tumors removed from his leg and got another infection landing him back in the hospital.

Those medical bills are extensive and the shelter does not receive parish funding, so helping cats like this recover is only possible through donations.

He is available for adoption, but only to someone who is willing to love on a senior cat in his last years and deal with his medical issues. He’s a super sweet and loving kitty who just wants to be cuddled. Although, in our segment, he was definitely not happy about the early wake-up call.

However, the shelter will gladly keep him as a long-term resident to make his last few years as happy as possible.

The shelter has PLENTY of other cats and kittens available for adoption. They ask that you fill out an adoption application first and then call them to set up an appointment before showing up.

You can fill out applications to volunteer or foster. Donations of food and other supplies are always much appreciated, and you can check their Facebook page for some of their most needed items.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. You can call (318) 343-3031 for more information. They’re located at 5302 Desiard Street in Monroe.

