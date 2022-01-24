Advertisement

Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner

A wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash that killed three people and left another in critical...
A wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash that killed three people and left another in critical condition Saturday night (Jan. 22) in Kenner, authorities said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Three victims of a deadly wrong-way car crash on Airline Highway in Kenner were identified Monday (Jan. 24) by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s office.

Medical examiners said 67-year-old Willie Harris Jr. and 45-year-old Tavalyn Session were killed Saturday night when their car was struck and smashed into a utility pole around 10 p.m. by a car driven the wrong direction by 39-year-old Elvin Avila-Torres.

Avila-Torres also died in the crash, while a male passenger in his car remains hospitalized in critical condition. The identity of Avila-Torres’ passenger has not been disclosed.

Authorities said autopsy results will be needed to help determine the cause of the crash. It is not yet known whether Torres was impaired or suffering from a medical condition when he drove at high speed eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway.

The impact of the vehicles into the utility pole caused a power outage for thousands of Entergy New Orleans customers in the Kenner area that took crews hours to repair.

