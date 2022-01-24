Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 47-year-old Jackson woman

(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 47-year-old Jackson woman.

Monique Green is described as a black woman around five feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Tuesday, January 18, Green was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Maclean Road in Hinds County, wearing a blue and black jacket, gray pants, and gray boots.

Family members say Green suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Green’s whereabouts, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy James, 32, of Monroe
Standifer Ave. hit-and-run investigation leads to 1 arrested, says OPSO
Suspect in Desiard Street Burglary
Monroe police: Suspect wanted for Desiard St. burglary
Tyra McKellar, 28, of Pitts was convicted this week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in...
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26
File Photo
West Monroe High School responds to racist viral video

Latest News

Graduate student Alexus Holt is turning heads playing for the Grambling Lady Tigers.
Epps native Alexus Holt shines at Grambling
If elected she will be the first African American to hold the title
Librarian Nora Collins runs for West Monroe Alderman
This was also a way to give back
West Monroe Cleanup inspires students to take leadership roles
The increase in hospitalizations comes as the state continues to feel the surge of the omicron...
Arkansas sets new record for COVID hospitalizations