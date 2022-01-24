SFD crews revive pets following house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several animals are recovering following a house fire on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Crews were called to a home in the 2000 block of Perrin Street. That’s in the Allendale area of Shreveport.

Shreveport Department is currently working on several pets at a house fire in the 2000 block of Perrin St. The home owners were not home at the time of the fire. Three dogs and one cat were provided oxygen. One cat and dog are still unaccounted for. Posted by Shreveport Fire Department on Sunday, January 23, 2022

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.

On the scene, crews gave three dogs and one cat oxygen.

A cat and a dog are still unaccounted for.

