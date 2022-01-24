Librarian Nora Collins runs for West Monroe Alderman

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Another candidate has put their name in the hat for West Monroe Board of Alderman for district three. Librarian Nora Collins is running against businessman Rodney Welch. She could be the city’s first black person in this position.

West Monroe now has three districts and two at large to comply with the Voters Rights Act. The Department of Justice split West Monroe into districts after ruling the city’s at-large board violated federal legislation. That paves the way for a black alderman to be elected to represent the south side of West Monroe. Librarian Nora Collins is a candidate who says she’s ready to make a change.

“Not so much of my platform but my goal is to highlight the community center here because the community center is going to be the hub of what’s going to bring back the quality of life for the citizens here,” she said.

Collins says the community center has several opportunities that people are unaware of. She says they offer homeownership classes and so much more.

“They offer GED classes. They offer adult literacy classes. They offer the hi-set classes. They have homework help and Americorp groups,” she said.

Collins says another one of her goals is to inform the community of the available resources. That’s why she’s a candidate for the board of Alderman in district three.

“It’s not so much of what I can do for the community. It’s what we can do together. It’s working together hand in hand making a difference,” she said.

The election is on Mar. 26.

