Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on newly created Office of Human Trafficking Prevention

(Source: WBRC video)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference Tuesday on initiatives to prevent human trafficking in the state.

The news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, and will be live streaming inside this story.

Gov. Edwards will be joined by First Lady Donna Edwards and they are expected to highlight the initiatives of the newly created Governor’s Office of Human Trafficking Prevention.

The governor is also expected to discuss Louisiana’s participation in a national campaign to fight human trafficking.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyra McKellar, 28, of Pitts was convicted this week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in...
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Suspect in Desiard Street Burglary
Monroe police: Suspect wanted for Desiard St. burglary
Jeremy James, 32, of Monroe
Standifer Ave. hit-and-run investigation leads to 1 arrested, says OPSO
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

The intrigue swirling around the future of Saints coach Sean Payton deepened Monday (Jan. 24),...
Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints
Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly...
EBRSO: Body found in house fire identified, after man starts shooting
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida...
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on budget proposal for 2022 legislative session
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast