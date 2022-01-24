Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on budget proposal for 2022 legislative session

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Gretna, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference to discuss his executive budget proposal for the upcoming legislative session.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, and will be streaming live inside this story.

RELATED STORIES:

Louisiana set new record for highway deaths in 2021

Gov. Edwards announces taskforce to tackle growing litter problem in Sportsman’s Paradise

La. candidate for US Senate smokes marijuana in campaign ad

The 2022 Louisiana Legislative Session will begin on March 14 and end on June 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyra McKellar, 28, of Pitts was convicted this week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in...
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Suspect in Desiard Street Burglary
Monroe police: Suspect wanted for Desiard St. burglary
Jeremy James, 32, of Monroe
Standifer Ave. hit-and-run investigation leads to 1 arrested, says OPSO
Jerry Edward Laroe, 34, of Paragould was arrested Jan. 20 on suspicion of false imprisonment...
Man arrested in false imprisonment case

Latest News

A wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash that killed three people and left another in critical...
Victims identified in weekend’s deadly wrong-way crash in Kenner
Emergency officials are responding to the Gardere Lane area after a suspect allegedly...
EBRSO: Body found in house fire identified, after man starts shooting
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20), shown in this November 2021 file photo after a...
Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast