Advertisement

Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints

By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The intrigue swirling around the future of Saints coach Sean Payton deepened Monday (Jan. 24), when team owner Gayle Benson admitted her own uncertainty about his return next season.

“We don’t know, you know? Who knows?” Benson said at an unrelated press conference at her Faubourg Brewing Company in New Orleans East. “We’ll find out soon enough, I guess.

“I don’t think any of us know. But he’ll let us know soon enough.”

Though Payton remains under contract to the team he has coached for 16 seasons, speculation swirled over the weekend after the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Payton’s return was considered uncertain following an exhausting 9-8 season in which the Saints were forced to start four different quarterbacks because of injury and ineffectiveness.

Payton reportedly is considering whether to return as the Saints’ coach, take at least one year off, shift to a career as a network commentator, or perhaps eye one of the several coaching vacancies around the league where he would have interested suitors.

Any attempt to lure Payton by another franchise would require the suitor to work out a trade with the Saints.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyra McKellar, 28, of Pitts was convicted this week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in...
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Suspect in Desiard Street Burglary
Monroe police: Suspect wanted for Desiard St. burglary
Jeremy James, 32, of Monroe
Standifer Ave. hit-and-run investigation leads to 1 arrested, says OPSO
Jerry Edward Laroe, 34, of Paragould was arrested Jan. 20 on suspicion of false imprisonment...
Man arrested in false imprisonment case

Latest News

KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast
Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future 'who knows?'
Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future 'who knows?'
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Gov. Edwards to outline details of proposed executive budget
Gov. Edwards to outline details of proposed executive budget