Bengals and former Saints DB Eli Apple takes shots at New Orleans’ fans, food and coach

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Who Dat, Who Dey ... Who He?

Former Saints cornerback Eli Apple, who if history is a guide soon will cost the Cincinnati Bengals dearly in the AFC Championship Game, took shots at New Orleans fans, food and Coach Sean Payton in a series of tweets late Sunday night.

In the entirely understandable event you have forgotten Apple, he was cast out of Who Dat Nation after two unremarkable seasons in which he managed two interceptions in 25 games. The Saints were Apple’s second stop, after the New York Giants traded him away in an regretful acknowledgement that spending the 10th overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft on him had been unwise.

Apple also washed out from the Carolina Panthers, who cut him in October 2020 during another failed season in which he played only two games.

But Apple found another opportunity this year in the Cincinnati, where they say Who Dey(?). The Bengals signed Apple to a one-year contract and have held their breath every time an opposing quarterback drops back and glances in his direction.

As he basked Sunday night in his new team’s success, largely driven by former LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, Apple retweeted a video clip from the Bills-Chiefs game that showed Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs delivering a hard tackle on a Kansas City fan who ran onto the field.

“This what I wanna do to them ravens saints and giants fans,” Apple tweeted.

He immediately added, “idk which fan base I hate more ... prolly the Saints but it’s close wit the giants it’s a toss up.”

Idk which fan base I hate more 🤔 prolly the saints but It’s close wit the giants it’s a toss up — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

The reaction from Saints fans was swift, with one posting a doctored cartoon image of Homer Simpson dozing on a pillow wearing a Saints cap that was captioned, “How we sleep knowing you ain’t on our team anymore.”

Apple responded, “Who y’all QB? Y’all won’t win (expletive) for awhile till you find and coach Payton gone.”

The (alleged) defensive back then added:

New Orleans is the dirtiest smelliest city and has the worst food ever 😂 it’s that swine and crawfish thts killin yall brains — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

That 💩 nasty as hell I see why they be mad all day https://t.co/3qnn8055lO — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

Now we don’t know where Apple sampled Louisiana gumbo. We only know that if a dining partner passed a bowl his direction, it likely went right through his hands.

Saints fans pelted Apple with a variety of responses, including a YouTube clip titled “Eli Apple getting burned compilation,” and many other replies not fit for a family website. Eventually, the cornerback who is no stranger to yellow flags held up a white one on behalf of his mother:

Yall foul for making moms deactivate her Twitter — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

