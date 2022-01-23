A clean up event helps students build leadership skills

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Growing the economy starts with keeping a clean environment, according to Ouachita Green. Earlier today, several organizations held a Team-Up to Clean Up event in the community surrounding West Monroe High School.

Cleaning up the city is a community effort and this type of contribution to a neighborhood makes a huge difference because it’s a way to invest in growing the economy.

“Economic development is going to go where, people have pride, where there is clean, where they can tell people care and want to invest in their neighborhoods, in their cities, and in their communities. So being a part of the clean-up is showing just that,” said Staci Mitchell, West Monroe Mayor.

Several community members, students, and local leaders rolled up their sleeves to pick up trash around West Monroe and it was a part of a volunteer event.

“We have 7 different teams of students who we have spanned out to cover about an eight-block radius around the school. So we paired them off and sent them into different sections of the neighborhood. We have some of the National Honor Society students, environmental science classes, the tadpole club, so we had a great turnout,” said Audi Brown, Ouachita Green Director.

This was more than a way to keep the community clean. It allowed students to take leadership roles, direct a team, and meet certain goals.

“We’re trying to teach them to be more responsible for the local community and the environment. It makes me feel great seeing them take pride in cleaning up the community and seeing them excited about giving back,” said Cody Lewis, the West Monroe High School Assistant Principal.

Ouachita Green hosts several clean-up events throughout the year. Click here if you would like to sign up for a future event.

