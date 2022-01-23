Advertisement

Arkansas sets new record for COVID hospitalizations

The increase in hospitalizations comes as the state continues to feel the surge of the omicron...
The increase in hospitalizations comes as the state continues to feel the surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.(WGEM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas is reporting its biggest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began in 2020.

The increase in hospitalizations comes as the state continues to feel the surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health said Saturday that COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by one to 1,659.

It’s the fifth day in a row the state has set a new record for hospitalizations.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a tweet encouraged Arkansas residents to get vaccinated.

According to health department data, 54% of Arkansas residents age 5 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 504,538 have received a booster dose.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy James, 32, of Monroe
Standifer Ave. hit-and-run investigation leads to 1 arrested, says OPSO
Suspect in Desiard Street Burglary
Monroe police: Suspect wanted for Desiard St. burglary
Tyra McKellar, 28, of Pitts was convicted this week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in...
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26
File Photo
West Monroe High School responds to racist viral video

Latest News

Blazers 83 - Bulldogs 76
Dunkin’ Dogs fall short against C-USA foe UAB
Blazers 83 - LA Tech 76
Dunkin' Dogs fall short against C-USA foe UAB
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast
This was also a way to give back
A clean up event helps students build leadership skills