Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County woman will spend the next 15 years in prison after being found guilty Friday of manslaughter in the death of her one-month-old baby.

Tara McKellar, 28, of Pitts was sentenced in Poinsett County Circuit Court in the case.

According to a media release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, McKellar was arrested in May 2018 after an investigation by the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to a house in the county after getting a call about the death.

“Officers arrived at the McKellar residence and found the corpse of a one-month-old baby that someone had discovered in a clothes dryer. Medical examiners identified scalding burns over at least one-half of the infant’s body, determined that these burns caused the infant’s death and concluded that homicide was the manner of death,” Chrestman said.

Authorities said testimony at the trial showed that McKellar had been using meth before the child died.

