Advertisement

Wildfire near California’s Big Sur forces evacuations

Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to...
Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire in coastal California has forced evacuations in the Big Sur area.

News outlets report Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations late Friday after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres.

The wildfire is being called the Colorado Fire. Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
West Monroe High School responds to racist viral video
Johnny Sanders, 60, was arrested in Morehouse Parish.
Man arrested after fatal hunting accident in northeast Louisiana
Christopher Ivy, 37, of Rayville
Rayville felon arrested in undercover sting to recover stolen guns
File Photo: West Monroe High School
West Monroe students describe tense day following racist video
Ex-girlfriend accused of setting fire to sleeping couple’s home

Latest News

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Official: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California
The Mustang boys soccer team wins Little Caesar’s Team of the Week boasting a 10-2-2 record.
River Oaks Boys Soccer voted Little Caesar’s Team of the Week
The Mustang boys soccer team wins Little Caesar’s Team of the Week boasting a 10-2-2 record.
River Oaks Boys Soccer voted Little Caesar's Team of the Week