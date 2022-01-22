MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Several community members join together to celebrate Arbor Day. They are in the process of planting more than 60 trees in honor of members of the community, businesses, and organizations.

Crews will be planting the trees, along Forsyth Park, and 10th street, and people say it’s their way to celebrate nature.

“The community has made this investment back into their community. This park has lost several trees in the storm, that happened in the past two years. So, this is a way to replenish and replace those trees. The third Friday in January, is Arbor Day, so we’re planting these trees in honor of Arbor Day,” said Audi Brown, the Ouachita Green Director.

She says the trees are not just to celebrate nature, but to honor people in the community and one tree will honor Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Micheal Swallow, who recently died due to a health condition.

The City of Monroe Communications Director, Michelli Martin says, the trees will help keep Monroe beautiful.

“This is a project that will span for generations, our children’s, children are going to drive past these trees, and so it’s really exciting to see this type of investment in the city on the behalf of organizations and citizens,” she said.

Crews were only able to plant one tree because of the extremely cold weather.

“They’re going to continue to plant another 43 on Monday, and the additional 18 will be planted the following week,” said Brown.

She says this is the fifth year, celebrating Arbor Day.

