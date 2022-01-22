Monroe police: Suspect wanted for Desiard St. burglary
Jan. 22, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A suspect is wanted for a Desiard Street burglary.
The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual in the photos the agency shared with KNOE 8 News.
The suspect is wanted for questioning in a burglary that occurred on Jan. 13, 2022, in the 5900 block of Desiard Street.
MPD is asking for anyone to contact them at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-Cash (2274) with information on the individual’s identity.
