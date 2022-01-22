Advertisement

Man arrested in false imprisonment case

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man faces battery and false imprisonment charges after Paragould police say he held a woman against her will at a home.

Jerry Edward Laroe, 34, of Paragould was arrested Jan. 20 on suspicion of false imprisonment in the first degree, aggravated assault, three counts of terroristic threatening, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and battery in the first degree.

Paragould police said they got a call Jan. 20 about a woman being held against her will at a house in Paragould.

“The Police Department Criminal Division interviewed witnesses who stated that the female had been held inside the residence over several hours and that (Laroe) had threatened to kill the female and two other occupants in the home,” Paragould police said in a probable cause affidavit.

Police later found the woman, who was taken to a hospital, tied up and assaulted inside the house.

Officers also found meth and drug paraphernalia in the house.

Laroe is being held in the Greene County jail without bond, awaiting an arraignment date in circuit court.

