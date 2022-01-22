Businessman Rodney Welch running for West Monroe Alderman

West Monroe, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe could have its first black alderman. Insurance agency owner Rodney Welch is running to represent District Three.

“My platform is based on the H-E-B concept,” explained Welch. “The H stands for affordable housing for minorities. The E stands for economic development. The B stands for building relationships.”

Welch says to increase homeownership in the city, he will rely on his relationships within the finance industry.

“Work with local banks to establish some programs to where we could help minorities qualify for homeownership,” Welch told KNOE.

Welch added that a renewed sense of community will improve residents’ quality of life.

“That allows a vested interest and a value in where they live, and that in itself would help to reduce crime,” said Welch.

Welch believes West Monroe’s success starts with making the city more attractive to prospective businesses.

“Once we improve our roads, the flooding, and the attraction to Downtown West Monroe, that helps bring in new money,” said Welch.

Election day is March 26th.

