Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California

LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood, California. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
By KABC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KABC) - Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles County late Friday afternoon.

It is unclear if the former California governor was driving or a passenger in the accident.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the four cars collided on Sunset Boulevard and another street in Brentwood, California.

At least one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police said Schwarzenegger was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
West Monroe High School responds to racist viral video
Johnny Sanders, 60, was arrested in Morehouse Parish.
Man arrested after fatal hunting accident in northeast Louisiana
Christopher Ivy, 37, of Rayville
Rayville felon arrested in undercover sting to recover stolen guns
File Photo: West Monroe High School
West Monroe students describe tense day following racist video
Ex-girlfriend accused of setting fire to sleeping couple’s home

Latest News

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Official: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting
Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to...
Wildfire near California’s Big Sur forces evacuations
The Mustang boys soccer team wins Little Caesar’s Team of the Week boasting a 10-2-2 record.
River Oaks Boys Soccer voted Little Caesar’s Team of the Week
The Mustang boys soccer team wins Little Caesar’s Team of the Week boasting a 10-2-2 record.
River Oaks Boys Soccer voted Little Caesar's Team of the Week