400 lbs. of medical marijuana; Good Day Farm’s first harvest available soon

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Medical marijuana is becoming big business in North Louisiana. Good Day Farm in Ruston is the first medical marijuana producer in the area. Now, an expansion is already underway.

“With flower sales now being legalized, we saw the need to increase our footprint for commercial production,” said Chief Operating Officer Anthony Cieslak.

Cieslak said they’re already harvesting the flower form of medical marijuana. However, they’re not serving the market with their new product just yet.

“This product will become available come March and with that perpetual harvest that we operate under, we’ll continue to have fresh batches in the marketplace,” said Cieslak.

Good Day Farm had its first harvest last week. In March, the product will be delivered to the nine medical marijuana pharmacies throughout the state. Then, the farm will grow its next batch.

“Each harvest will be around 400 pounds and we’ll harvest once a week,” said the Director of Cultivation, Beau Druilhet.

Druilhet said they only have a few strains right now but by the end of the year, they’ll have dozens.

Good Day Farm is a 225,000 sq. ft. facility. Right now, they’re only using 60,000 sq. ft. By June, the farm will expand into another 50,000 sq. ft. Cieslak said the expansion will help them grow more pot for people who need it.

“You know, aid with sleep, aid with appetite, every patient has their own story and their own experience with this. We just want to provide alternative medicine to them to give them that quality of life,” said Cieslak.

Good Day Farm has already invested more than 57 million dollars into the business.

