Advertisement

Oldest living person in the US dies at 115

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.
Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.(KETV via CNN Newsource)
By KETV staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – The oldest living person in the United States has died.

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1906, sharing the date with former President Jimmy Carter.

Sutcliffe survived two bouts of breast cancer over the course of her life.

Her friends said she died very peacefully.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Sanders, 60, was arrested in Morehouse Parish.
Man arrested after fatal hunting accident in northeast Louisiana
File Photo: West Monroe High School
West Monroe students describe tense day following racist video
Christopher Ivy, 37, of Rayville
Rayville felon arrested in undercover sting to recover stolen guns
Ex-girlfriend accused of setting fire to sleeping couple’s home
This map shows Standifer Avenue in Ouachita Parish.
Ouachita deputies seek hit-and-run suspect, pedestrian in hospital

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
Blinken urges diplomacy, says response to aggression will be severe
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US: Russia, US on ‘clearer path’ to understanding on Ukraine
Bags of Lidl spinach are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
Recall: Some bags of Lidl-brand frozen chopped spinach may pose listeria risk
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family...
Meat Loaf, ‘Bat out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74