Advertisement

WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky

By Kyle Kiel and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - An Iowa man who was taking his trash can to the curb early Thursday morning witnessed an unexpected surprise in the night sky.

KWQC obtained a video of a meteor, which was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf.

Morrissey was in his driveway the moment the fireball appeared.

The American Meteor Society has received more than 130 reports of the fireball event in multiple states.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022(KWQC)

People in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri and Wisconsin also reported seeing the meteor.

Meteors are pieces of space rock that start to burn as they enter Earth’s atmosphere. Once they hit the ground, if there is anything left, the remnants are called meteorites.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: West Monroe High School
West Monroe students describe tense day following racist video
Montrelle Jones, Terry Davis, and Antonio Hollins
Officer stops confrontation involving gun at Neville High School
KeeSonya Lynch, who has been with the department for more than twenty years, was let go last...
Longtime Bastrop police officer terminated, plans to appeal
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
The Kitchen Restaurant in Monroe, La.
Longtime Monroe restaurant closing after 37 years

Latest News

Health care workers assist COVID-19 patient during a transport from a overrun hospital in Ceska...
Czech singer who intentionally caught COVID-19 has died, son says
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the Paycheck Protection Program used...
Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump
The Doomsday was set on Thursday at 100 seconds until midnight, the same time it has been since...
Doomsday Clock stays at 100 seconds to midnight
KNOE's forecasted lows for Jan. 20, 2022 through Jan. 26
ArkLaMiss to be dangerously cold for several days, hard freeze expected