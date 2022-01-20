Advertisement

Rayville felon arrested in undercover sting to recover stolen guns

Christopher Ivy, 37, of Rayville
Christopher Ivy, 37, of Rayville(Source: Richland Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Rayville man who authorities say is a convicted felon was the target of a sting to recover stolen guns.

Christopher Ivy, 37, of Rayville, was arrested on Jan. 19, 2022, on gun and burglary charges.

According to the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ivy’s arrest was the result of an undercover operation to purchase stolen firearms. Authorities say the investigation led Richland and Ouachita Parish investigators to a storage unit in Ouachita Parish. There, they found items that had been stolen from both parishes.

Ivy was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center on 5 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 5 counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and 2 counts of simple burglary.

His total bond was set at $120,000.00.

Authorities say additional charges are pending due to the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: West Monroe High School
West Monroe students describe tense day following racist video
Montrelle Jones, Terry Davis, and Antonio Hollins
Officer stops confrontation involving gun at Neville High School
KeeSonya Lynch, who has been with the department for more than twenty years, was let go last...
Longtime Bastrop police officer terminated, plans to appeal
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

Johnny Sanders, 60, was arrested in Morehouse Parish.
Man arrested after fatal hunting accident in northeast Louisiana
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Dog dumped from car in front of Shreveport business
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Dog dumped from car in front of Shreveport business
Gov. Edwards discusses threat of winter weather for Friday, Jan. 21
Gov. Edwards discusses threat of winter weather for Friday, Jan. 21
Gov. Edwards gives update on upcoming winter weather, state’s response to COVID-19