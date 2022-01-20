Rayville felon arrested in undercover sting to recover stolen guns

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Rayville man who authorities say is a convicted felon was the target of a sting to recover stolen guns.

Christopher Ivy, 37, of Rayville, was arrested on Jan. 19, 2022, on gun and burglary charges.

According to the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ivy’s arrest was the result of an undercover operation to purchase stolen firearms. Authorities say the investigation led Richland and Ouachita Parish investigators to a storage unit in Ouachita Parish. There, they found items that had been stolen from both parishes.

Ivy was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center on 5 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 5 counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and 2 counts of simple burglary.

His total bond was set at $120,000.00.

Authorities say additional charges are pending due to the ongoing investigation.

