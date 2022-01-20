Advertisement

Man arrested after fatal hunting accident in northeast Louisiana

Johnny Sanders, 60, was arrested in Morehouse Parish.
Johnny Sanders, 60, was arrested in Morehouse Parish.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man accused of pulling the trigger in a fatal hunting accident.

Johnny Sanders, 60, is charged with killing Sam Stokes.

In an online news release, authorities say Stokes’ family recently reported that he had not been seen for two or three days and asked for help checking on him. Stokes was known to hunt in a wooded area near his home. That’s where authorities say they found his body.

Stokes had been shot in the shoulder area and it’s believed that’s what led to his death.

Investigators sought to learn about others who hunt in the area and that led them to Sanders. They say they discovered that Sanders had been involved and he was arrested.

Sanders was booked into the Morehouse Parish Jail on charges of Negligent Homicide and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and booked into the MPJ.

MPSO added: “The MPSO Investigation Division did an outstanding job of collecting evidence and working to bring this case to a rapid close for the family. We would like to thank each of them for their hard work.”

