Ex-girlfriend accused of setting fire to sleeping couple’s home

By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A woman is accused of trying to kill her ex and his new girlfriend by setting fire to their home.

According to the state fire marshal’s office, on Jan. 18, 2022, Jessica Jackson, 36, is suspected of going to a vacant duplex unit on North Marable Street in Bastrop. Authorities say she set fire to the vacant unit. Her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend were asleep inside the adjoining unit.

“Following an assessment of the scene, including collecting evidence and witness statements, SFM deputies determined the fire began in the kitchen of one of the duplex’s units which had been vacant for several years. Through investigative efforts, deputies identified Jackson as a person of interest in the case. In an interview with deputies, Jackson admitted to setting the fire and was placed under arrest,” the state fire marshal’s office said.

Jackson was booked into the Morehouse Parish Jail on Jan. 18 on one count of Aggravated Arson and two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder

