Ouachita deputies seek hit-and-run suspect, pedestrian in hospital

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are asking for help to find the driver of a vehicle involved with a hit-and-run.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was hit on Standifer Avenue just south of Monroe city limits. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2022.

OPSO says the vehicle “left the scene headed east toward U. S. Hwy. 165. The pedestrian is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.”

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.

According to Louisiana law, it is a crime to leave the scene of a crash, regardless of who is at fault for the crash.

