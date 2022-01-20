Advertisement

ArkLaMiss to be dangerously cold for several days, hard freeze expected

By Matthew Segura and Sheena Martin
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Expect dangerously low temperatures in the ArkLaMiss for the next several days.

A hard freeze is expected over the next three nights as overnight lows fall to the upper teens and low 20s. Daylight hours will bring us above freezing each day, with gradually increasing highs over the next several days.

Thursday cloud cover will keep highs only in the upper 30s and wind chills stay in the 20s. Thursday night, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies but temperatures will have no problem falling to the upper teens and low 20s.

Friday, Jan. 21, is another day where wind chills will start out in the teens. By the afternoon sunshine will warm us slightly into the low 40s but it will feel more like the 30s. Saturday, expect it to be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the mid and upper 20s. Sunday, we’re forecasting mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s and lows falling to near freezing.

Make sure to bring in pets & plants, cover exposed pipes, and drip your faucets!

KNOE's forecasted lows for Jan. 20, 2022 through Jan. 26
KNOE's forecasted lows for Jan. 20, 2022 through Jan. 26(KNOE)
ArkLaMiss highs and lows starting 1/20/22
ArkLaMiss highs and lows starting 1/20/22(KNOE)

