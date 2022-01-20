Arkansas has biggest one-day spike in COVID hospitalizations

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported its biggest one-day jump in hospitalizations as the state continues to feel the surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 113 to 1,600.

It’s the second straight day that the state has seen record new COVID-19 hospitalizations and the biggest one-day increase since August.

The state also reported nearly 14,500 new coronavirus cases, a new record since the pandemic began.

However, the actual number of cases is likely higher because of people testing at home or who are infected and haven’t been tested.

