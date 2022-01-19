Advertisement

Zoo Buddy: Ossabaw Island Pigs!

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - These pigs are said to be some of the first descendants of wild pigs in North America! The Ossabaw pigs come from Ossabaw Island off the coast of Georgia.

The Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo has three pigs and you can see them on the boat and train rides. Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo, says they raised these girls from a young age, so they’re pretty friendly. Taylor says in the wild, pigs can be dangerous so don’t approach them.

They love apples and corn.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you can call them at (318) 329-2400 for more information. The boat ride is closed during the wintertime, but the train ride is up and running!

