Advertisement

Sarah Huckabee Sanders raises over $12.8 million for campaign

(KATV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ campaign says she has raised over $12.8 million total from more than 87,000 donors in less than one year since announcing her run for Arkansas governor. That includes over $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In a press release on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Sanders’ campaign reported she had raised $4.4 million from nearly 11,000 Arkansans. It was also reported she had over $7 million in cash on hand heading into the election year.

“Our campaign’s record-breaking support across the state is a testament to the leader Arkansans want – one who will invest in our kids’ education while ensuring parental control, create higher-paying jobs, and keep our communities safe,” Sanders said. “Clearly this message of opportunity for all is resonating, and together we will make our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Sanders is the only announced Republican candidate for Governor after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge dropped out of the race back in November 2021, and Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin dropped out in February 2021.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kitchen Restaurant in Monroe, La.
Longtime Monroe restaurant closing after 37 years
KeeSonya Lynch, who has been with the department for more than twenty years, was let go last...
Longtime Bastrop police officer terminated, plans to appeal
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Jamel Harris, 18, of Bastrop
Bastrop police arrest 18-year-old on second degree murder charge
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

File photo of cooked meats.
Beware door-to-door meat sales, Arkansas attorney general warns
Louisiana set new record for highway deaths in 2021
Louisiana set new record for highway deaths in 2021
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
1st for Louisiana: Drug-resistant fungus found at hospital
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
A Louisiana woman has died after her vehicle struck a deer, according to Alabama state troopers.
Louisiana woman killed after hitting deer on I-65 in south Alabama