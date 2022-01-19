Officer stops confrontation involving gun at Neville High School

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A confrontation between spectators at Neville High School last week might have escalated to violence if not for the actions of a law enforcement officer on the scene.

According to the Monroe Police Department, it happened on Jan. 14, 2022, shortly after 9:00 p.m. during a basketball game between Neville and Carroll High School.

MPD says an officer working at the game noticed a commotion between two groups. It appeared that a fight was about to break out. That’s when, police say, a person identified as Montrelle Jones raised his shirt to show that he was carrying a firearm. Police said it was a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. The officer immediately took Jones into custody before the confrontation could escalate.

Police also arrested Terry Davis and Antonio Hollins and cleared the crowd without incident.

Police say the confrontation was sparked by a rivalry between some residents of the east and south sides of Monroe.

Montrelle Jones, Terry Davis, and Antonio Hollins (Source: Monroe PD)

Jones was booked on charges of Violation of a Protective Order, Carrying a Firearm on School Property, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Disturbing the Peace/Violent Manner, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Hollins and Davis were both booked on charges of Criminal Conspiracy and Disturbing the Peace/Violent Manner.

The suspects arrested were not students at the school.

MPD noted that two of the suspects have prior arrest records. Jones and Hollins have previously been arrested on charges of assault, weapons, and battery charges. Hollins was also arrested in connection with a 2021 homicide.

