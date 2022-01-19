Longtime Bastrop police officer terminated, plans to appeal

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - A police officer in Bastrop who was fired is now fighting to get her job back. KeeSonya Lynch, who has been with the department for more than twenty years, was let go last week. Her attorney said there is no reason Lynch should have been terminated, and he said he believes it was a political decision.

Previously, Lynch was demoted from assistant chief to captain, and then she was suspended while Louisiana State Police investigated her. However, LSP found no wrongdoing. Before the investigation was concluded, Lynch appealed her demotion and accused the mayor of abuse of authority and retaliation. The board ruled to overturn her demotion and decided to reinstate her as assistant chief during a hearing, but there were still questions over whether the hearing was a legitimate quorum or not.

“All the allegations that have been alleged have been totally erroneous,” said James Ross Jr., attorney of KeeSonya Lynch.

Ross believes politics are going on behind closed doors and that’s why Lynch was terminated.

According to Ross, “Some of the mayor’s supporters don’t want her in that position and they helped her to get into office and now they want her to make good on her promise. Get rid of Miss. Lynch.”

He said during a civil service board meeting that was held in a hallway back in December, the board found no reason why Lynch should have been demoted and reinstated Lynch as assistant chief.

“The board had reinstated her and, of course, the mayor had refused to acknowledge that,” said Ross.

Ross said the civil service board’s attorney told him the meeting had enough members to make a legal decision but there are still questions over whether one of the members present was still a voting member of the board. He said while that hearing was going on, an LSP criminal investigation was being conducted into Lynch to investigate the possibility of payroll fraud regarding overtime.

Ross said the conclusion of the investigation was definite.

“This woman earned every penny. All the time that she put in, she was approved for. That she didn’t do anything that was wrong. Wherever she said she was, she was, so they didn’t find anything,” he said.

LSP reported the mayor or Chief DeWayne Reed signed off on all of her timesheets. Plus, in their report, they concluded there was no evidence to support any wrongdoing. While Lynch did work overtime, that same report noted the department was short-staffed and Lynch felt it was her duty to work for people who called in sick or didn’t show up to work.

Ross and Lynch will go to court on Thursday and plan to ask the judge to enforce the ruling reinstating Lynch as assistant chief. They are also appealing her termination, but that has to go before the civil service board first. KNOE did reach out to the mayor for a comment about why Lynch was fired but has not heard back.

