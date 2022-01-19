Advertisement

Judge denies request to postpone Cedar Creek proceedings

Cedar Creek School in Ruston, La.
Cedar Creek School in Ruston, La.(KNOE)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new development in the lawsuit involving the Cedar Creek School in Ruston. The lawsuit alleges multiple acts of bullying and sexual battery at the school over the past two years.

A judge has denied a request from the Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office to stay the case, or stop the proceedings. Additionally, attorneys are not allowed to give interviews or disclose confidential information.

The Attorney General’s Office released the following statement: “Our priority is to protect the interests of the juvenile victim and witnesses in this matter as well as protect the integrity of our prosecution in accordance with the Code of Civil Procedure Art. 1426.1.”

