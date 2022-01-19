Former Miss. emergency manager indicted for fraud, embezzlement; Ordered to pay $17K

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The former Covington County emergency manager has been arrested.

State Auditor Shad White announced Wednesday that Special Agents from his office made the arrest of Gregory Sanford after he was indicted for fraud and embezzlement by a local grand jury.

A $17,000 demand letter was given to Sanford upon his arrest with the demand amount including interest and investigative expenses.

Sanford is accused of embezzling from the county after allegedly creating and submitting fictitious invoices for “nonexistent work.”

The invoices were paid by the county with checks with Sanford allegedly converted the money to his own personal use.

Investigators also determined that Sanford submitted invalid timesheets for employees who reported directly to him.

The timesheets claimed hours not actually worked by county employees, but they were approved by Sanford despite his knowing they were inaccurate.

If convicted of all charges, Sanford will face up to 15 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.

