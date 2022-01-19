Advertisement

Despite donations, ArkLaMiss blood supply remains critically low

File Photo
File Photo(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Despite recent efforts, the blood supply in the ArkLaMiss remains at a critical level.

Over the last few days, we promoted Lifeshare’s effort to replenish our supply. Lifeshare obtained around 118 units of blood on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18 while taking in donations at three locations. That was well short of their 200 unit goal.

Given the need, we’re making another KNOE/KAQY is teaming up with Lifeshare once again to help restock the area’s blood supply.

Next week, we are sponsoring a blood drive for three days.

Donors can give blood at their main office on Kilpatrick Boulevard in Monroe Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

But you don’t need to wait for a blood drive to donate. You can donate anytime and there are plenty of places to donate.

This map will show you blood donation centers where you can donate anytime (blue) and locations of upcoming mobile events (red).

