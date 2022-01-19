Beware door-to-door meat sales, Arkansas attorney general warns

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - If you’re someone who has ever wished someone would come up to your front door and offer to sell you meat, Arkansas’ attorney general has some advice from you.

Don’t get tricked by unscrupulous meat dealers looking to swap their low-quality meats for your hard-earned cash.

Yes, it can happen, warns Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. In an alert posted online, she said, “There are many individuals who try to resell old meat in order to turn a profit.”

That doesn’t mean every door-to-door meat peddler is looking to con you. It just means you should use caution when conducting business with an unknown meat salesman for the first time.

The AG’s office offers the following meat purchasing tips.

Know your municipality’s laws on door-to-door selling. If your municipality requires a permit to sell products door-to-door, ask to see the salesperson’s license to sell.

Look up business reviews with your local Better Business Bureau to read any complaints about the seller.

Be informed. Ask for a brochure or other literature from the company and read it carefully. If you aren’t sure about the sourcing and distribution of the meat, reconsider making a purchase.

Don’t buy anything out of a truck or car trunk that isn’t refrigerated. Unrefrigerated meat may be unsafe to consume.

Check for USDA grading information on the product. Every package should have a USDA seal of inspection, along with a label identifying the cut, ingredients, and net weight.

If you believe that the seller is attempting to pressure or intimidate you into making a purchase instead of allowing you to make an informed decision, think about what the seller is trying to hide and consider not making a purchase.

Get a receipt. The Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Cooling-Off Rule gives purchasers three days to cancel purchases over $25 that are made in your home. The salesperson must orally inform you of your cancellation rights, provide two copies of a cancellation form, and a copy of your contract or receipt. The contract or receipt must contain the date of the sale, the name and address of the seller, and an explanation of the buyer’s right to cancel. Always keep your receipt in case you need to cancel the purchase or contact the seller.

For additional information about meat safety, visit the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Services website (www.fsis.usda.gov) or call the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline (1-888-674-6854).

If you wish to file a complaint against a door-to-door seller with the Attorney General’s office, you can do so by calling (800) 482-8982, emailing consumer@arkansasag.gov, or visiting ArkansasAG.gov.

