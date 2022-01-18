Advertisement

Pineville, Vidalia OMV locations reopen Jan. 18

(Source: Louisiana OMV)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
(KALB) - The Pineville and Vidalia OMV locations will reopen Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Customers can schedule an appointment for the Pineville field office by clicking on the “Book Appointment” icon at expresslane.org. Appointments are not required at the Vidalia field office.

A complete list of COVID-related closures is posted at //expresslane.org/alerts.

