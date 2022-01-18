Magnolia School District in Arkansas to require masks indoors
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KNOE) - A south Arkansas school district dealing with recent coronavirus-related closures will require masking on campus.
The Magnolia School District made the announcement on their website Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The masking requirement follows multiple days of off-site learning due to a high number of isolated staff and students.
Masks will be required to be worn by all while indoors during school hours.
