Magnolia School District in Arkansas to require masks indoors

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KNOE) - A south Arkansas school district dealing with recent coronavirus-related closures will require masking on campus.

The Magnolia School District made the announcement on their website Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The masking requirement follows multiple days of off-site learning due to a high number of isolated staff and students.

Masks will be required to be worn by all while indoors during school hours.

