Longtime Monroe restaurant closing after 37 years

The Kitchen Restaurant in Monroe, La.
The Kitchen Restaurant in Monroe, La.(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A restaurant that’s been a mainstay in Monroe for nearly four decades is shutting its doors permanently.

The Kitchen Restaurant will close its doors on Jan. 28, 2022. The announcement was made on Facebook Monday night.

“After 37 wonderful years of serving home cooked meals in our community, we have decided it’s time to retire,” the post said.

According to the post, The Kitchen Restaurant was opened in 1984. It also says they look forward to spending time with their kids and grandkids and hope to see everyone out in the community. They also encourage everyone to eat local and support local businesses.

The Kitchen is located at 202 S 6th St in downtown Monroe.

You can read the full post below.

