Julia Letlow addresses congressional work at NRBIA

5th Congressional District Rep. Julia Letlow speaking at an NRBIA meeting in Alexandria, La. on...
5th Congressional District Rep. Julia Letlow speaking at an NRBIA meeting in Alexandria, La. on January 17, 2022.(KALB)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At the Jan. 17 North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance meeting, 5th Congressional District Rep. Julia Letlow addressed a group from Central Louisiana for the first time in her congressional term.

A focus for Letlow’s address was how policy changes happen in Congress, specifically that all policy begins in committee work.

Letlow currently serves on two committees, the Agriculture Committee and the Education and Labor Commitee.

She called agriculture “the backbone of the 5th District,” emphasizing the work farmers in the area to provide food all around the world. Letlow noted how agriculture is important to the national security of the country, calling it “national security.” Its importance to all of the U.S. is what makes it one of the only truly bipartisan committees in Congress, saying everyone needs to eat. The collaborative effort has helped them to pass the Rural Broadband for America Act.

“There are people in D.C. that it does not register with them that there are people in my district that have not low connectivity, zero connectivity,” said Letlow. “They are not underserved. They are zero served.”

That bill is awaiting a vote on the House of Representatives floor.

As a part of the Education and Labor Committee, Letlow has been able to offer up her experience as a career-long educator. One of the five bills Letlow has authored in Congress so far is called the ‘Parents Bill of Rights,’ which 100 colleagues have signed off on and aims to give parents more of a role.

“I am so thrilled education is receiving the attention that it deserves, rightfully so,” said Letlow. “I’m excited and ecstatic that parents are excited about being engaged in their children’s education. You know, we saw after these last two years where we had to sit down with our children and be in the virtual classroom with them, how important it is for parents to be engaged.”

Letlow called the bill “common-sense legislation” and hopes it will receive bipartisan support.

News Channel 5 also asked Letlow about her take on the effort in the Senate to eliminate the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation.

“I think that any time you change process, that’s a slippery slope,” said Letlow. “While you might want something right now, chances are you might not want it next year. So, I think the filibuster is in place for a reason. So, I wouldn’t go down that route, but again, I’m in the House. They’re doing that over in the Senate side. So, I’m gonna let them conduct their business over there.”

News Channel 5 also asked her about her thoughts on the vaccine mandate decisions in the Supreme Court last week, specifically the idea that certain powers must be delegated by Congress.

“From day one, I’ve been a proponent for the vaccine. You all know that,” explained Letlow. “I believe that it has life-saving capabilities. From day one, I’ve also said that it should absolutely be a personal choice between you and your healthcare provider. It should not be mandated.”

