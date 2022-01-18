Advertisement

COVID delays court date for Calhoun clinic abuse suspects

VIDEO: KNOE reported on the allegations in Dec. 2021
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The coronavirus has delayed a court date following allegations of abuse at a former behavioral health therapy clinic in Calhoun.

Suspects charged in connection with alleged abuse at ABA Therapy Solutions were scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18.

However, District Attorney Steve Tew said the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting this case and the assistant attorney general handling the case has COVID-19.

As such, the hearing will have to happen at a later date.

A special agent with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation reported he observed multiple instances of alleged abuse captured on camera. The clinic closed in 2019.

Louisiana’s attorney general’s office told KNOE former owner Kristen Nobles, and employees Elizabeth Hensley, Angela Stewart, Michaela Jones, Christina Elizarov, Eryn Ogden, Randa Mathers, and Jessica Bird all face felony charges of cruelty to the infirmed. According to the affidavits for arrest warrants, at least eight incidents were reported between December 2018 and February 2019.

