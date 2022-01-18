City of Monroe remembering MLK Jr. to unite communities

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Awards were handed out Monday at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. salute at the Monroe Civic Center. Mayor Friday Ellis and other key community members attended the event to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy of unity through service.

“Today was all about service. And what we heard today from our speaker was about finding your own purpose and self-service of where you serve your community with whatever you’re called to do in life,” said Ellis.

The message focused on unification and service. Jon Alston, former NFL linebacker and now producer and writer for SWAT on CBS was the keynote speaker.

“A lot of the themes of my work is about unification. Having lived it and seeing the value of it, I think it would be very dishonest to say otherwise,” said Alston.

He says being a Monroe native, he knows people strive for unification in their community.

“I haven’t met people who’ve accepted me and loved me as people that I’ve known from home throughout my whole life,” said Alston.

Ellis hopes the message starts a city movement for people to help each other.

“Whether it’s working together with different parts of the community working together, whether it’s the parish, in the city, or West Monroe in the city,” said Ellis. “We see it every day. There are people here who are giving their time their effort.”

The younger generation spreads Dr. King’s message of unity and sees the need for service to unify the city. ULM Freshman Jouanethan Davis attended the event and wants to impact his community.

“Seeing all these, you know, black African Americans do their best when they care for their community. It really suits me to want to do better for myself and do better for the people around me,” said Davis.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.