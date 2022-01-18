Bastrop police arrest 18-year-old on second degree murder charge

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department has announced the arrest of a teenager on a charge of murder.

According to Bastrop police, Jamel Harris, 18, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2022. Harris is from the Bastrop area.

Police say he was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery.

KNOE is working to get details on the case connected to Harris’ arrest.

