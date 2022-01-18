Advertisement

Bastrop police arrest 18-year-old on second degree murder charge

Jamel Harris, 18, of Bastrop
Jamel Harris, 18, of Bastrop(Source: Bastrop PD)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department has announced the arrest of a teenager on a charge of murder.

According to Bastrop police, Jamel Harris, 18, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2022. Harris is from the Bastrop area.

Police say he was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery.

KNOE is working to get details on the case connected to Harris’ arrest.

