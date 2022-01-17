The City of Grambling has not approved their 2022 budget

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - A budget has still not been passed in Grambling. The 2022 budget should have been approved by the end of December. The Mayor of Grambling, Edward Jones, said the city council had four different times to pass the budget, and Jones said he’s unsure why the council won’t approve it.

“They did approve the 2021 amended budget but that budget is the same budget as 2022 with the exception of some categories from inflation,” said Jones.

Mayor Jones said the city first presented the budget to the council in November with 30 days to review. Since then, the city council has not approved the budget.

“But there was nothing major that the city changed in this budget from 2021 to 2022, so in essence, I know I’m baffled and the employees of the city, they’re baffled because we don’t know why they never expressed why,” said Jones.

Jones said he’s confused why the council won’t approve it. Especially because he said the city has a surplus of money in every department.

“So now I’m really caught off guard because number 1, we’re in a surplus with no findings but I have a council, 4 council members not the fifth one, but I have four council members that won’t pass the budget and they won’t state why,” said Jones.

He said the council could be penalized for not approving the budget. If they don’t pass it soon, the city could have to run on 50% of their budget, which the mayor said would be impossible and would cause them to have to cut salaries, services, and possibly jobs.

It could also jeopardize receiving certain grants from the state.

“The city of Grambling received 992,000 through the American Rescue Fund and that money was deposited and we have applied for a matching fund through the state. Well if we don’t pass the budget, that could jeopardize us getting the matching funds. We also have another grant that we’ve applied for 400,000 dollars for the city park and again if that budget is not passed, we could lose that funding. So it certainly puts us in a very precarious situation,” said Jones.

KNOE did reach out to the city council members to see why they have not approved the budget but have not heard back at this time.

