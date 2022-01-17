Advertisement

2 killed in marshy chopper crash identified by coroner

A staging area set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews launched boats and helicopters...
A staging area set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews launched boats and helicopters to search for a downed helicopter on Fri., Jan. 14.(LPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people who died when a helicopter crashed into a marshy, muddy area of Lafourche Parish have been identified by the parish coroner.

The crash claimed the lives of Dyan Christian Horn, 30, and Dana Burt, 51.

More: 2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say

Reports of a low-flying helicopter came in around 10 a.m. on Jan. 14, officials say.

Crews spent hours searching heavy marshland before finding the wreckage mostly submerged in muddy water.

Horn and Burt were the only two onboard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
From left, 2-year-old Danielle Jones and 1-year-old Tyrone Jones are being sought by New...
Children not returned by relative being sought by New Orleans police
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19, was working as a cashier at Burger King when police say an armed...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old Burger King worker
43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute
City of Monroe’s 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute

Latest News

KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
City of Grambling
The City of Grambling has not approved their 2022 budget
43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute
City of Monroe’s 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute