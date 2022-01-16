Advertisement

Colorado officers help deer with head stuck in trash can lid

A deer in Colorado got its head stuck in a trash can lid.
A deer in Colorado got its head stuck in a trash can lid.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, Colo. (Gray News) – Officials with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department responded to a deer in need on Friday.

Wildlife officers Katie Doyle and Sean Dodd helped a deer that had a trash can lid stuck around its head.

Pictures of the deer were posted on the CPW Northeast region’s Twitter account.

The lid had a hole in it which was probably being used for a recycling or feed container, according to the CPW.

The officers who found the animal were able to remove the lid and set it free.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say
Adalia Rose Williams, a Youtube star who documented her life living with a rare genetic...
Adalia Rose Williams, Youtube star with early-aging disorder, dies at 15
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
You can see watch the instructions might look like on cards like these.
Scammers trying to trick cashiers, Union County authorities warn
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza
Family: Wife shot, teen daughter killed during shooting at Ellis Avenue Plaza

Latest News

Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as...
Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi: Captor grew “belligerent” late in standoff
A person hugs the father of Ousmane Konteh, 2, in front of a hearse after the funeral service...
Bronx fire victims’ funeral draws huge outpouring of grief
A 14-year-old in Washington could be tried as an adult for two separate murders.
14-year-old accused in two separate killings in Washington