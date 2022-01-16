City of Monroe’s 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is giving a belated birthday salute to the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Jan. 17, 2022, known as MLK Day this year, the City of Monroe is hosting the 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute.

It’s happening Monday inside the W.L. “Jack” Howard Theatre at the Monroe Civic Center.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday was celebrated around the country Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.