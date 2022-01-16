“Carrying a Dream” exhibit is helping spread Dr. King’s legacy of equality

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a moment that pierced the country’s conscience.

The University of Louisiana system features the ‘Carrying On a Dream’ exhibit, showcasing the event that changed history, including the Hearse used to carry his body.

Devonia Love-Vaughn, Louisiana Tech’s Dean of Inclusion, helped organize the event. They are honored to have the hearse that held the civil rights leader as part of their MLK Day celebration.

“This is an opportunity for our campus to have exposure to history,” said Love-Vaughn.

They partnered with the Reginald F. Lewis scholars to make this happen.

Da’voznik Armstrong, LA Tech’s Reginald F. Lewis scholar, sees the larger picture.

“Wow, this really happened, like wow, this is something was much bigger than us. That we can learn from and be inspired about and continue to push for ourselves as we grow into the future,” said Armstrong.

Organizer Love-Vaughn expresses that the exhibit is more than just the hearse.

“Carrying on the dream, it just it’s not just the idea of this. This is a hearse that carried the man who delivered that message. But the message is bigger, that it’s timeless,” said Love-Vaughn.

The university wants to highlight his impact on society through this event.

Armstrong believes Dr. King’s message is even stronger today.

“They want to get together. Let’s make some work. let’s push it forward and let’s get everybody connected this one. Let’s be a better society in general,” said Armstrong.

Organizers want visitors to realize Dr. King’s death amplified his message.

“It’s monumental, it’s legacy building upon legacy and I just hope that people see and understand that his living was not in vain, nor was his death,” said Love-Vaughn.

The public viewing is in LA Tech’s student center located at 211 Wisteria Street in Ruston. It starts Sunday, January 16th from noon until 8 p.m., then Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

