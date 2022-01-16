Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department said 19th Judicial District Court Judge Christopher R. Dassau was found dead in his home on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Officers said they were called to the home by loved ones after Dassau didn’t respond to their attempts to make contact.

Police said foul play is not suspected at this time.

Dassau assumed his role in January 2021 after working as a city prosecutor in Baker for nearly a decade.

Following news of his death, Baton Rouge area leaders and his colleagues released statements reflecting on Dassau’s impact and offering their condolences to those closest to him.

It is with great regret and sadness that I learned today of the passing of Judge Christopher R. Dassau. His honorable service and dedication throughout his career to the City of Baker, East Baton Rouge Parish and the State of Louisiana will be deeply missed. He was not only a respected colleague but a true friend. My deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones today.

East Baton Rouge Parish has lost a talented and dedicated public servant with the passing of Judge Christopher Dassau. He was a prosecutor for Baker prior to serving in the 19th Judicial District Court. Judge Dassau was committed to justice and progress in our community. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.

On behalf of the judges of the 19th Judicial District Court, it is with deep sympathy and regret that we inform the Baton Rouge community, surrounding areas, and state of Louisiana that we have learned of the passing of one our colleagues, Judge Christopher R. Dassau. Judge Dassau lived with a continued devotion to serve his community. He was dedicated and passionate in his pursuits to serve others. His honorable service, dedication, and commitment throughout East Baton Rouge Parish and the state of Louisiana will truly be missed. He was a compassionate leader who made an impact on many lives in the community. Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.

The SU System Family expresses our sincere condolences to the family and other loved ones of 19th Judicial District Court Judge Christopher R. Dassau, an esteemed alumnus of @SouthernULaw. His dedication to our communities and justice will forever be appreciated. #WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/vl0kbSyTiY — Ray L. Belton, Ph.D. (@SUSprez) January 17, 2022

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.